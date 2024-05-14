A taste of summer-like weather Tuesday before more rain

We get a taste of summer on Tuesday! A mix of sun and clouds with highs in the upper 70s along the coast and low 80s inland.

This will be the warmest day of the next 10 and well above the normal high temperature. Boston's normal high is 66 degrees and by the end of the month, the normal highs will be in the low 70s.

Wednesday will be more cloudy and closer to "normal." Clouds build early Wednesday with a few showers possible.

Rain totals are trending much lower, if any, for midweek. Less than 0.25" of rain is expected between Wednesday and Thursday.

A few peeks of sunshine are possible Friday, but for the most part, clouds stick around through Saturday with temps along the way in the low to mid-60s.