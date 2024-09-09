forecast

Bright afternoon sunshine in New England, but clouds expected later

At this time, the weekend is looking mostly sunny and dry with temperatures dropping back into the 70s for highs

By David Bagley

A pleasant afternoon is on tap with a good amount of sunshine early along with some clouds moving in later as a weak disturbance approaches from the west.

The wind won't be as gusty as Sunday but will still make its presence known through this afternoon with gusts up to 20 miles per hour from the west, eventually diminishing later this evening.

Highs this afternoon reach the mid-70s.

A few showers will break out through this evening across western Massachusetts, Vermont and Connecticut, maybe a rumble of thunder and track eastward and weaken through the overnight.

Most of the activity looks to dry up by the time they make the coast, but a few rogue showers and sprinkles can't be ruled out. Lows mostly in the 50s south, 40s far north.

Cool mornings with sunny and pleasant afternoons will be the theme both Tuesday and Wednesday. Highs in the mid to upper 70s, lows in the 50s and 40s.

Summer warmth makes a rally by the end of the week with highs in the 80s and lots of sunshine. At this time, the weekend is looking mostly sunny and dry with temperatures dropping back into the 70s for highs. 

Have a great day!

