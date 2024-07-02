Sunny skies and warm temperatures Tuesday; storms possible for July 4

As we move through this Tuesday, we're expecting a dry, refreshing start to the day with temperatures in the 50s and 60s. Temperatures will rise into the upper 70s and lower 80s by afternoon under mostly sunny skies.

We're expecting another dry day for Wednesday. A few clouds are expected. High temperatures will be in the mid-80s with low humidity.

Humidity levels will climb, though, by Thursday through the weekend, giving us more moisture to work with for showers and a couple of storms to develop through the 4th of July weekend.

Here's the deal — we're not expecting a washout for the 4th of July, so don't cancel your plans. However, a couple of isolated showers and storms could develop by afternoon. Otherwise, we'll see partly to mostly cloudy skies. Highs will be in the mid-80s. Again, it will be humid.

A few isolated showers and storms are also possible Friday before storm chances increase a bit for Saturday and Sunday. High temperatures will be in the mid-80s Friday through Sunday.

Next week will also be unsettled with showers and storms in the forecast almost each day.