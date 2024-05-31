Sunny and warm end to the workweek

Now that the rain is behind us, we can focus on the sunshine. Happy to report that it's here for the long haul.

Temperatures stay in the mild to warm range, and the sea breezes visit the coast each afternoon. After logging the second wettest May on record in Worcester, Massachusetts, this is superb news. Although the landscape is lush and green, it's nice to have a break from the downpours.

Highs will make it back to the 70s Friday, with mid-70s away from the coast. More warmth is ahead for the weekend, with highs nearing 80 away from the coast and holding in the low/mid 70s right at the waterfront.

Get New England news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NECN newsletters.

There is a minor wrinkle in protracting the warm weather into next week. Boston may stay below 80 as the sea breezes continue each afternoon. Away from the coast, however, it's fair game.

Thunder may start to appear in the forecast for the latter half of the workweek but depending on the upper-level pattern, we could just keep kicking the can down the road.

Enjoy the weekend and be safe!