Soggy weather gives way to summer-like conditions this weekend

As showers continue to taper off, temperatures remain in the 60s. Clouds will slowly break apart too as drier air invades our weakening weather system.

The storm will be offshore by the evening with a few spots of sun. Improvement continues Thursday night with clearing skies and Friday will be the mark of the turnaround in our forecast.

Mostly sunny skies are expected to take hold through Friday, just as warmer temperatures do, too. Region-wide, highs are in the 70s, and the weekend looks even warmer.

As the jet stream retreats northbound, warmer air will move in from the south, and a lot of the Lower 48 will experience warmer conditions into next week.

For us, that will mean highs are in the 80s across the interior and upper 70s at the coastline.

The dry stretch doesn't seem to stick around beyond Tuesday, as the humid conditions will incite a chance of storms through the middle of next week.