Sunny and warm weekend ahead: Pleasant air and clear skies expected

The drier air came rushing in Thursday night after the downpours moved out. We're in the pleasant air through the weekend with plenty of sun and warm temperatures and we'll do our best to match last weekend's gorgeousness.

One big difference in this weekend's forecast is the sea breeze that kicks in on Saturday. It's a little more pronounced on Sunday and helps dip the temperatures at the beaches a bit more.

We'll also see an increase in clouds on Sunday as a sneaky low pressure system creeps near the Islands later in the day.

This low will eventually toss some showers our way on Monday, dropping the temperatures back to the 70s and increasing the humidity. This is a brief respite from the heat, however. We're still looking at the 90s returning later next week.

Enjoy the weekend and be safe!