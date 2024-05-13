Workweek starts off warm and sunny, but more rain is on the way

Another beautiful start to the week with high pressure in control. Sunny and bright Monday with highs in the mid to upper 60s along the coast and low 70s inland.

Tuesday will follow suit, but highs on Tuesday will likely break into the 70s. Tuesday is one of the warmest on the 10-day forecast but it will be accompanied by a noticeable breeze through the day.

Changes begin Tuesday afternoon with clouds increasing and the chance for a stray shower Tuesday evening, by Wednesday morning showers will be abundant.

Get New England news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NECN newsletters.

On and off rain will linger into early Thursday. By the time rain chances wrap, rain totals will for the most part be between 0.5" to 1".