New England's comfortable humidity to continue amid showers and storms

Wildfire smoke has taken over the northeastern skies and has become rather thick since Tuesday. This is why our sunrises and sunsets have been muted lately, and will continue to be muted with an orange tint to the sun through at least Thursday.

With the smoke getting so thick, our air quality is lower Wednesday and Thursday. So, anyone with respiratory ailments should limit activates outside if it is bothersome.

Other than the hazy sun, we stay mainly dry with highs in the 80s and comfortable air. An isolated pop-up shower or storm is possible through sunset. Wednesday night's low drop to the 50s and low 60s for another comfy night.

Humidity is still comfy for Thursday as we anticipate more showers and storms to develop in the afternoon. A cool pool of air aloft means that any storm that develops could produce small hail, heavy rain and lightning through sunset.

Highs reach the mid-80s inland, around 80 at the coast with sea breezes.

We have an even lower chance for a pop-up shower Friday, while most of us remain dry with highs around 80.

Highs remain around 80 this weekend, with scattered showers Saturday late into Sunday.

Scattered showers and storms approach western New England late day Saturday, with a rainy day for Sunday.

This system times out well in our favor as Ernesto heads northward towards our offshore waters. The upper-level jet and surface cold front could scoop away the hurricane and keep it from making landfall in the northeast.

Regardless, we will see rough surf and rip currents Saturday through early next week.

Stay tuned for updates.