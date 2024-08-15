New England's dry morning will give way to showers, thunderstorms

The smoke continues to swirl through New England over the next couple of days while we watch for storms to fire up this afternoon.

Coverage appeared to be skimpy with many of Wednesday's forecasts, but starting last night, the number of potential storms increased. Given that, we're expecting a lot of hits Thursday with some spots getting hammered with heavy rain and the possibility of small hail with some of the stronger storms.

If we see hail, that means there might be high winds, too. Keep an eye to the sky for any threatening weather after noontime Thursday.

We'll catch a break from wet weather on Friday and Saturday before it returns for Sunday afternoon. Not seeing a washout, but certainly the threat will be there for a few downpours or showers.

Monday seems like the really wet day with numerous showers and steady rain as a slow-moving front begins its trek across New England.

Ernesto is taking aim at Bermuda over the weekend. As it moves over the western Atlantic, large swells will approach our coasts by Friday. Expect rough surf and rip currents at the beaches this weekend.

Take heed of any closings and be safe.