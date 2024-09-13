Sunshine and warmth for New England this weekend, pop-up showers possible

And the dry weather rolls on — we are tied for ninth place for longest dry stretch on record in Boston at 23 days on this Friday the 13th.

Highs get a boost to the mid-80s for your outdoor plans. Friday looks like the warmest beach day all weekend, with a sea breeze "cooling" us at the shore to the mid-70s both Saturday and Sunday, while highs inland remain in the low 80s.

One thing to note is that Saturday morning there may be some patchy drizzle or fog at the coast. And if so, it will take until midday for that to clear out due to the lower sun angle. Otherwise, we're all mainly sunny this weekend.

There is also a chance for a storm across Maine this evening, with a pop-up shower in the interior of New England Saturday afternoon. But most locations will stay nice and dry, so it's a go for all your outdoor activities.

Next week, we continue to have a blocking area of high-pressure keeping rain away from the Northeast.

Midweek next week there is a chance that some showers move in from the south, as the remnant energy from Francine tries to reorganize early next week off the coast of the Carolinas. If that occurs, the showers reach Boston Thursday into Friday. Then, a backdoor front cools us to the 60s Saturday next weekend as that high tries to build in from the east again.

Stay tuned, as this may change.

For now, plan on a dry start to next week with highs in the low 80s.