Breezy and Dry Weekend, Then Heat Picks Up to Potentially Dangerous Levels

What a treat! We’re enjoying a gorgeous weather stretch for this last full weekend of July. Temperatures this afternoon aren’t quite as hot as yesterday (we hit 92 in Boston) – instead, our highs will be in the middle to upper 80s.

The biggest difference you’ll notice is the drop in humidity, as dewpoint readings continue to gradually fall and will stay in the comfortable range through tomorrow too. You can give the A/C a break tonight and open up the windows as clear skies and a light wind will allow temperatures to fall back into the 60s and 50s.

Mostly sunny skies will greet us tomorrow and stick around much of the day, along with highs in the 80s once again.

The wind may be just light enough for some local sea breezes to kick in at our shoreline. By the start of next week, humidity returns, along with the threat for some hit or miss thunderstorm action on Tuesday. Intense heat will move in after that, peaking on Thursday, when the thermometer may close in on 100 again.

Heat advisories are likely. After that, a backdoor front may spell some relief, particularly at the coastline, but we’ll need to monitor the timing and placement of that closely in the days ahead.