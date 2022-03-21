Breezy Monday Before Rain, Snow Moves in Midweek

A northwest air flow will provide us with breezy and dry conditions today with temperatures above average once again. The exception will be across the mountains of Vermont, New Hampshire and Maine, where we will see some snow showers from the upsloping winds.

Winds will be a factor as they increase this morning and into the afternoon out of the northwest. Gusts will push 30 mph at times, making it feel a bit cooler than the actual temperatures. Highs reach the mid 50s south, 40s north, and 30s across the higher terrain.

We’ll continue to see breezy conditions tonight under a mostly clear sky. Still keeping the chance for snow showers across the mountains as well, but those should start to taper off by Tuesday morning. A coating to a couple inches possible when all is said and done, as featured in our NBC snow forecast model.

Lows dip into the 30s south, colder across some of the valleys, 20s north. Our overall air flow will be out of the northwest Tuesday with temperatures slightly cooler than today, reaching the low 50s south, 30s & 40s north.

Wednesday starts off sunny, but clouds will quickly be on the increase during the afternoon. Moisture ahead of low pressure ejecting out of the Ohio River Valley will arrive late in the day and into the first half of the night.

With relatively cold air in place, portions of interior southern New England into central and northern New England could see snow transitioning to sleet and freezing rain Wednesday night into early Thursday morning.

Mild air should work into the system quick enough across the south, changing the precipitation to rain overnight. But northern areas, especially across northern New Hampshire into Maine, may have prolonged wintry conditions Thursday morning into the afternoon.

Still some uncertainty in this portion of the forecast so please stay with us as we narrow down the timing and fine tune the precipitation type as we get a bit closer to the event. Have a great day!