Brief storms possible Tuesday, more flooding potential Wednesday

It’s been an historic run. Three straight days of flooding rain across some part of the Commonwealth. It culminated in a 8 to 10 inch deluge Monday evening in Leominster that washed away roads, created sinkholes and flooded the downtown. A stalled front, a stalled storm and a limitless supply of water vapor came together to create the event.

Thankfully, the atmosphere isn’t as unstable Tuesday. While we still have the stalled front and plenty of tropical air, we won’t have the same upper atmospheric structure to keep storms going. That said, while we can still pop a downpour or brief storm in any spot, we won’t have the worry of these showers turning to raging floodwaters.

Wednesday, the tables turn once again as a vigorous weather system closes in. Storms will fire in the afternoon. We are concerned about the potential for more flooding as well.

As if our plate isn’t full enough, Hurricane Lee will make a pass offshore Saturday. While the vast majority of the storm will remain east of us, a glancing shot of wind and rain could still be in the cards. Of course rough surf, beach erosion, and coastal flooding are possible regardless of the track.