Bright, Mild and Windy Sunday in New England

A much better looking second half to the weekend.

Sunday starts partly sunny, and soon becomes mostly sunny with high temperatures well into the 50’s, but winds will become gusty throughout the day. Top gusts in the afternoon reach up to 35 mph.

Monday is mild with mainly sunny skies to start, and a few clouds later in the day with high temperatures in the middle 50’s with less wind than on Sunday.

A shower is possible early Tuesday morning as a system stays generally off to the South. Some sunny breaks are likely by Tuesday afternoon. High temperatures are a bit cooler in the upper 40’s.

Wednesday is partly sunny, breezy and cooler with high temperatures in the upper 40’s.

Thursday is Red Sox opening day at Fenway. Expect a mix of sun and clouds and highs in the middle and upper 40’s. It will be chilly, but dry for the game.

More rain arrives late week, and showers later Friday Night look to become heavier into Saturday. Friday’s highs in the lower 50’s, and Saturday near 60 respectively.