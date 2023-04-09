Bright Sunny Skies on Easter Sunday

Happy Easter Sunday! It’s a beautiful afternoon, bright sunny skies remain, temperatures have made it to the 50s inland while out in the southeast coast we keep it near the mid to upper 40s. It’s the sea breeze that keeps pushing in slowly but surely, and there’s a chance that we see that happening again this week.

While temperatures inland will climb to near-record highs by the end of the week, we’re yet to see if the wind is light enough to allow the sea breeze to develop and drop coastal temperatures a few degrees.

Rain chances remain low in the next 5 days, our vegetation is dry and places like Boston are missing about half an inch from the normal amounts. Others like Providence, RI and Bridgeport, CT are missing near an inch of rainfall.

This will be crucial when combined with low humidity levels, no rainfall, mild temperatures and strong wind gusts Tuesday into Wednesday. The risk of brushfire will grow and any fire may rapidly spread, spread by the wind and promoted by the inclined terrain.

After that windy period, temperatures begin to rise even more… highs may reach up to the 80s inland. The reason why we emphasize “inland” is due to the light west wind. If these winds are too light, it might let the door open for the sea breeze to develop.

Once we see an easterly wind, the temperatures along the cold ocean waters will remain cooler. Meaning that highs in Boston may also remain in the 70s rather than 80s out west.

Speaking of the 80°s giving a “summer-vibe”, please be cautious of the high cold ocean water risk. When you dip into water temperatures that are below 60 degrees, your body may go into shock experiencing a chance in your hear rate, blood pressure, difficulty breathing and gasping which may lead to physical immobility and high risk of drowning.

Please be extra careful if near the water during this warm week ahead.