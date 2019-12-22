Brighter, Warmer Day as Remarkably Quiet Weather Continues

Today looks brighter and warmer with high temperatures in mid 40s.

If you’re traveling to the southeast for the holiday, make sure you check with your air carrier. From Florida through the Carolinas, heavy rain and strong winds are possible through Monday.

Our weather will continue to be quiet through Christmas. The chances for festive flurries is looking less and less for Christmas evening.

Temperatures gradually cool off a bit. It’s possible that we could see a few rain or snow showers by Friday.

Next weekend looks unsettled with showers possible. It will be warmer with highs in the low to mid 40s.

As we wrap up 2019, it’s possible that we could see a fairly significant coastal storm. Stay tuned.

