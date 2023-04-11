Brush Fire Danger Remains High Amid Dry Air, Gusty Winds

As the week continues, and winds pick up, the risk for brush fires will only increase. Tuesday will be partly to mostly cloudy, but very dry. Dewpoints in the lower 20s, combined with winds gusting to 30 mph at times, will lead to a higher risk of fire danger. Tuesday’s high temperatures will be very mild, either side of 70 degrees away from the ocean.

Wednesday is also mostly cloudy, and slightly cooler than Tuesday. Winds will gust between 20 and 30 mph on Wednesday, so the fire threat will remain high. Temperatures are generally in the middle and upper 60s. The warmest spots will be away from the ocean. Thursday is mostly sunny, and very mild. Highs will be in the lower 70s for most spots, but markedly cooler near the water, as winds may shift to the north at times throughout the day.

Friday is very warm, and likely challenges record highs that go back to the 1940s. With a mostly sunny sky, high temperatures will be in the lower 80s across the area. The record in Boston is 81 degrees, we’re forecasting a high of 82 degrees.

Saturday is cooler, as winds shift to the northeast. Skies are mostly cloudy, and highs top out in the middle and upper 60s. Sunday, is mostly cloudy, with rain developing later in the day. Highs are cooler in the lower and middle 60s. The EARLY CALL for the Marathon on Monday, is on and off rain showers, with highs in the lower 60s.