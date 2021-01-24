Coldest Day of the Year So Far Likely Sunday

Today will likely end up being the coldest day so far this January.

We’re still waiting for a day where high temperatures never make it to freezing. Saturday, most of the day was spent in the 20s, but since weather records are recorded from midnight to midnight, the high temperature at midnight Saturday was above freezing! Temperatures Sunday will likely fall short of 32°. However, without snow on the ground, it’s possible that temperatures may overachieve slightly. Winds will make it feel like it’s in the single digits and teens throughout the day.

Our chance for snow Tuesday continues to decrease. It’s possible that parts of New England may see accumulating snow. After that, it will be quiet once again. Seasonable temperatures with highs in the 30s most days and lows in the 10s and 20s. It’s possible that our weather may turn a bit more active by the end of the 10-day stretch. Stand by!