Sunshine and 75 Monday

After another wild Sunday, the weather today will be a lot quieter Monday. With an on-shore wind today, temperatures will stay in the 70s at the coast, but we should see mid 80s inland.

Quiet weather will continue into Tuesday. Most areas will be cool on Tuesday after a backdoor cold front pushes through.

We turn warm and humid mid week and get hot by the end of the week with showers and thunderstorms returning. Numerous showers and thunderstorms are possible right through the weekend. High temperatures will peak out around 90° starting on Thursday.