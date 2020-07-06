forecast

Sunshine and 75 Monday

Most areas will be cool on Monday and Tuesday as a cold front pushes through

By Chris Gloninger

NBC Universal, Inc.

After another wild Sunday, the weather today will be a lot quieter Monday. With an on-shore wind today, temperatures will stay in the 70s at the coast, but we should see mid 80s inland.

Quiet weather will continue into Tuesday. Most areas will be cool on Tuesday after a backdoor cold front pushes through.

We turn warm and humid mid week and get hot by the end of the week with showers and thunderstorms returning. Numerous showers and thunderstorms are possible right through the weekend. High temperatures will peak out around 90° starting on Thursday.

Local

New Hampshire 4 hours ago

35-Year-Old Motorcyclist Killed in Manchester Collision

noe hernandez 9 hours ago

Lynn Man Killed at Fourth of July Cookout Identified by Officials; No Arrests Made

This article tagged under:

forecastWeatherBoston weather forecastNew England weather forecast
Vote: Polls & Trivia Coronavirus Pandemic NBCLX Local Massachusetts Connecticut Maine New Hampshire Rhode Island Vermont Weather Maps & Radar Weather Alerts School Closing Alerts Sports Traffic Business Virtual Connection Ceo Corner Chief Execs Club
TV Listings Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us