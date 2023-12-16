Calm Saturday before possible rain and winds to begin the week

A week cold front passed over Friday evening into Saturday. It didn’t bring rain and it will only bring a very slight dip in temperatures. However, it did bring about a shift in winds, resulting in cooler temperatures Saturday, hovering in the 40s.

As we progress into Saturday night, cloud cover will increase, leading to mostly cloudy conditions by Sunday as we anticipate the arrival of the next weather system. Sunday's temperatures will climb into the 50s, with a chance of a few morning sprinkles evolving into scattered showers by the afternoon.

By Sunday evening, a steadier rainfall is expected to move from the southwest to the northeast, intensifying through Monday. Anticipate a widespread rainfall accumulation of 1-3 inches, causing water ponding on roads, minor to moderate river flooding, and sluggish commutes on Monday.

Strong wind gusts from the south-southeast are also predicted, reaching speeds of 40-45 mph inland and 50-60 mph along the southeastern New England coast. Power outages and some damages are likely during Monday morning and afternoon, subsiding as the wind shifts and calms by Monday evening.

The combination of strong winds and rising seas will coincide with high tide along the south coast, potentially causing minor to sporadic moderate coastal flooding during Monday's high tide cycle. Following this weather disturbance, another nearby low-pressure system might bring lingering light rain on Tuesday. Inland areas could experience a mix of rain changing to snow, although any snow accumulation appears minimal at this point.

Looking ahead, the remainder of the week seems tranquil and cooler, with temperatures hovering around 40 degrees. While the possibility of a white Christmas is fading, there's a chance for a swiftly moving disturbance on the night of December 23rd into the 24th, potentially bringing some snow showers and minor accumulations.