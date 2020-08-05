Calmer Weather Wednesday As Isaias Cleanup Continues

Our weather pattern will be nice and quiet for the next few days. This allows for storm cleanup and power restoration across New England after Tropical Storm Isaias.

Today's highs will be around 90 degrees and our humidity lowers later in the day as a weak cold front moves through. While this front will generate only a few storms and showers in northern New England, southern New England should stay dry with some puffy cumulus clouds developing.

At the beaches, watch for high surf and dangerous rip currents from yesterday's storm. The waves will gradually subside for tomorrow.

Our lows drop overnight into the 60s south, 50s north with some areas down to the 40s! Less humid air wins Thursday, so more sunshine is expected with highs in the mid 80s.

Friday there is a low pressure system passing to our south and a lifting warm front that will generate scattered showers for southern New England. Highs only reach the 70s north of this front and it will be cloudy and soggy at times, but it won't be a washout.

That front is slow to move away so clouds linger into part of Saturday. We do expect a mostly dry weekend with sea-breezes keeping temps on the coast in the upper 70s, 80s inland. Sunday low to mid 80s for everyone.

Next week we stay dry with increasing highs to near 90 by midweek, then scattered storms return by the end of next week.