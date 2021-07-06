FIRST ALERT: Chance for Severe Weather Lingers Tuesday

Our NBC10 Boston and NECN Weather Team has declared three First Alerts for impactful weather in the coming days: Tuesday for heat, humidity and storms; Wednesday for late day storms; and Friday for impact from nearby Tropical Storm Elsa.

Starting with the here and now, humid and warm air returned to New England in the early morning hours Tuesday, prompting downpours and thunderstorms that woke some southern New Englanders up before dawn.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

While some days feature conditions that keep thunderstorms from developing until later in the day, Tuesday’s atmosphere instead favors scattered recurring showers, downpours and thunder over the course of the day. The deeper into the day we are, the more breaks of sun there will be, the warmer the temperature will be – highs near 90 in southern and central New England and 80s north with a heat index over 90 for many owing to humidity – and the stronger the storms will grow.

While most storms Tuesday afternoon through evening will contain heavy rain and lightning, the later day storms will contain some pockets of damaging wind gusts in the stronger storms. Expect thunderstorms to wane late Tuesday evening with some clearing of the sky and patchy fog Tuesday night ahead of a quieter start Wednesday.

A cold front entering New England from the north on Wednesday will deliver developing thunderstorms in the mountains by midday and scattered around the remainder of New England during the afternoon and evening, from northwest to southeast. Once again, warmth and humidity will feed storms enough for some to deliver locally damaging wind gusts.

Behind the cold front, a new air is likely Thursday for much cooler temperatures, though humidity will linger in far southern New England and the cold front will stall nearby. As our team has mentioned over the last few days, the nearby, stalling front with an approaching storm center from the west would have delivered unsettled conditions Friday anyway, but the close passage of Elsa raises the stakes: Elsa will infuse tropical moisture into the rain Friday, making over an inch of rain likely, and tropical storm-force wind are expected near and southeast of the storm track, so if Elsa tracks over Cape Cod or the Islands, that would raise the odds for 50 to 60 mph southerly gusts Friday and 10 to 20 foot seas.

Meanwhile, in case you missed my weather broadcasts this AM on @nbc10boston and @necn, I started acknowledging exactly what a close pass from Tropical Storm #Elsa would look like *if* it tracks over Cape/Islands, which remain at center of @NHC_Atlantic forecast cone. pic.twitter.com/d2J7c7ZLgu — Matt Noyes NBC10 Boston & NECN (@MattNBCBoston) July 6, 2021

If the storm nudges a bit farther southeast, the impact is greatly reduced, though rain would still be expected.

By Saturday, the sun returns, and Sunday brings more clouds but probably not much rain, with the chance of showers increasing Monday on the front edge of returning humidity and warmth our exclusive First Alert 10-day forecast shows setting up for the middle and end of next week.