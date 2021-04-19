Chance of Showers, Otherwise Warm Spring Weather for a Couple of Days

We have a couple of beautiful warm spring days ahead. Today’s highs reach the mid 60s before some subtle seabreezes develop at the coast. We also stay mostly sunny this afternoon, with a few fair weather clouds developing.

There is a chance for a passing shower or thunderstorm, but most of that activity will stay across western or south central New England. A couple decaying showers may make their way to the coast after sunset, then dissipate. Tonight we have partly cloudy skies and lows in the 40s.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

Tuesday brings us even warmer temperatures. This may be the pick of the week with lots of sun and highs in the low 70s south, 60s north. A couple showers will lift northeast through northern New England, but any shower should stay brief. A gusty southwest wind will help to boost our temperatures way above average. The average high this time of the year in Boston is 57 degrees.

Wednesday we see a cold front approaching the area. The morning is dry, and with a gusty southwest breeze we see highs in the upper 60s before showers develop. They will be spotty in the afternoon, then more widespread with a storm chance too as the cold front moves through Wednesday evening.

Higher elevations could see a wintry mix to snow as colder air rushes in behind the front Wednesday night into Thursday. Southern and eastern New England dries off Thursday, but we will also be cooler. A gusty wind will make temperatures fall to the 30s north, 40s to around 50 south.

This cool-down is short-lived as we see sun again Friday and highs back in the low 60s.

We have another split weekend in store. This time, Saturday will be the better of the two days with highs in the mid 60s and sunshine. Sunday into Monday we have a storm system that could become a coastal low heading through.

The storm will bring in soaking rain and wind, but unlike our last coastal storm, we will not expect snow inland or in higher terrain. Temperatures will cool to the 40s though for Sunday. Drier air returns late Monday into the rest of the 10-day forecast with perhaps a warming trend as high pressure builds across the eastern U.S.