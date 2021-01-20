Chance of Snow, Rain Showers on Chilly Inauguration Day

Inauguration Day 2021 features colder air moving into the northeastern United States, including Washington D.C., where the temperatures are in the lower 40s. There's also a chance of a passing rain or snow shower as the wind picks up there.

As usual, it’s a complex weather map around New England today. We have dual cold fronts coming across and a rapidly intensifying storm well south of Nantucket.

Storm warnings are in effect a couple of hundred miles offshore, and as that storm intensifies it’s going to pull most of the energy that’s over New England out to sea this afternoon and tonight.

However, we have enough left over for some scattered snow showers this afternoon and evening that may reduce visibility and briefly coat the ground white. As the sun goes down it could result in some highly localized poor road conditions.

Temperatures today are in the 30s south and 20s north. The ski areas of northern Vermont picked up another half a foot of snow with this front last night.

Any damp roads or sidewalks could become a bit icy this evening as the temperatures fall from the 20s into the teens north, and from the 30s into the 20s south.

Yet another front comes at us tomorrow, but this time it’s a warm one. It’s not going to warm up very much, though.

It will cloud up again overnight with the snow showers re-developing across central and northern New England tomorrow morning. Another inch or two of snow is possible, especially in the higher elevations.

And though it’s a warm front, it looks like a colder day with high temperatures in the 20s to low 30s - perhaps 40° at the south coast where the most sunshine will be.

It looks like a front is going to stall right over central New England with low pressure rippling by on Friday. That means more snow for the ski areas and a mixture of sun and clouds with a chance of a few rain or snow showers in southern New England. Temperatures will work their way back to near 40° south, colder to the north.

Low pressure moves offshore Friday night, which will result in colder and windy weather for Saturday. Most of us should see a good amount of sunshine, but it will once again snow in the mountains of Vermont. High temperatures will be in the teens north and 20s south, with wind gusting past 30 mph. It looks like one of the coldest days so far this year.

We should be clear and cold Saturday night with low temperatures near 0° north and in the teens south, for the coldest start of the season so far on Sunday. Sunday looks bright and less windy, with highs in the teens and 20s.

Yet another front will move in here Sunday night and Monday, lingering into Tuesday and Wednesday, bringing a chance of some mixed precipitation, mostly in the form of snow, on and off for the first part of next week.

Though it does not look like a big organized storm, we know things can change, so stay tuned to our First Alert 10 day forecast for the latest.