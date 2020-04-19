Chillier Temps, Possible Thunderstorm Early This Week

Our weather luck will be running out.

After a beautiful Sunday with temperatures in the low 60s for many, clouds win out on Monday. There’s a cold front that is moving through, but the good news is that front will be steering a major coastal storm out to sea. Clouds will be thickest at the coast with temperatures held back in the low 50s.

Another cold front will move in Tuesday. That front will bring the chance for showers and thunderstorms. Some of the storms may be strong and a couple could be marginally severe with gusty winds. Temperatures may approach 60 degreees before the cold front moves through.

Wednesday and Thursday will be quiet. Colder air will stick around for Wednesday, but temperatures moderate on Thursday and that looks to be the pick of the week.

Rain will return Friday. At this point that storm system will move away in time for the weekend.