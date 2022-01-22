Chilly Afternoon With a Mix of Clouds

Freezing temps continued, accompanied by flurries of snow this morning.

Ocean effect snow brought in over 5 inches of snow in Pembroke, Massachusetts today. We had reports of 4.8 inches for Kingston, 4 inches in Marshfield and over 3 inches in Duxbury.

While Plymouth county received the highest amounts, the visibilities were affected into the Cape as well and brought a light coating of snow farther inland into Cocorahs, Rhode Island and Foxborough, Massachusetts. The flurries flew from Boston into western Worcester. Now our temperatures have risen to the upper 20s in Boston and lower 20s inland.

For this evening we’ll keep tracking partly cloudy skies, and as the wind shifts direction pushing in from the SW, we’ll begin to watch an increase in clouds for tomorrow and a warm up into the 30s. This warm up will be very brief, as a frontal system will push in Sunday night bringing temperatures down into the 20s again for Monday.

Average highs should be in the upper 30s in the south by this time of the year, and this will be an attempt to have a brief relief before our Monday’s highs remain cool. With sunny skies and a cool start to the week, our next potential for snow will roll in on Monday night into Tuesday morning.

This will bring the chance for a brief round of snow before it is replaced by rain as temperatures rise to the upper 30s and the southern and warmest spots reach the low 40s. Take a look at our Exclusive 10 day forecast, our First Alert Team will make sure to keep you updated.