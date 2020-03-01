Chilly, but Sunny Across Region; Warm Up for This Week

After a warm February, March begins with a wintry chill and below average temperatures. Sunshine will prevail across much of the region, for the exception of a few flurries over the higher terrain.

The cool air will be gone Monday as the wind shifts to the south and ushers in milder temperatures, especially across southern New England, where highs will be around 50 degrees.

A warm front will trigger spot rain and snow showers towards the Champlain Valley, Northeast Kingdom, Northern New Hampshire and Maine late morning into early evening.This is where you may need a rain jacket instead of sunglasses.

By Super Tuesday, spotty showers are possible early morning, before many polls open and much of the day will be spent under a blend of clouds and sun.

Highs Tuesday will be in the 50s and closer to 60 degrees. We stay mild Wednesday with more showers on the way and then a brief cool down is expected Thursday under a mostly sunny sky.

There’s the possibility that a storm tracks to our south next Friday and pulls in colder air from Canada, bringing a chance for snow to Southern New England, but it’s too early to know if this scenario will become a reality.

