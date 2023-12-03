Chilly rain across New England on Sunday

In the short term, a weather system is moving in.

On Sunday, there will be widespread chilly rain across the region starting in the morning and continuing through the afternoon. The heaviest rain will come right around lunch time.

Even after the steady rain moves away in evening, there will still be light rain, drizzle, and fog, especially in central and eastern Massachusetts, until it dries up by Monday morning. Although there might be a brief mix or change to snow in the highest areas of Massachusetts, any snow accumulation is expected to be minimal.

Monday will likely see a continuation of the mild air with temperatures in the upper 40s to low 50s, despite more clouds than sunshine and a chance of a few scattered showers. On the other side of these rain chances, winds shift to come in from the northwest and bring a blast of cold air by Tuesday.

Lows dip to the upper 20s and low 30s. highs in the upper 30s and low 40s for much of next week. Towards the end of the week into the weekend, warmer air will return, ending the cooling trend. T

here's a chance for more widespread precipitation on Friday night into Saturday due to a system moving in from the Great Lakes region. NBC10 First Alert Weather team will keep you updates as it approaches.