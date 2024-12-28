Chilly Saturday night after rainy afternoon in New England

A warm front ahead of a system passing through the Great Lakes region will deliver an unsettled afternoon for much of our region. Expect a few rain showers early this afternoon along with areas of fog and drizzle, visibility may drop below ½ mile in some areas.

A few lingering pockets of freezing drizzle possible across central New Hampshire, Vermont, and Maine early this afternoon, but the threat will diminish as afternoon temperatures rise above freezing. Highs ranging from the upper 30s to low 40s with a light southerly wind.

Overcast tonight with fog and drizzle, visibility may drop below ¼ at mile in some areas. Much of the area looks to remain above freezing but from northern Mass. into New Hampshire, Vermont, and Maine we may see temperatures dropping below freezing resulting in a few slick spots due to some freezing drizzle, something to keep an eye on. Lows mostly in the upper 30s south, upper 20s to low 30s central and north New England.

Overcast Sunday morning with widespread fog and drizzle resulting in low visibility. Another round of rain showers will move through the region during the early morning hours and exit during the afternoon, the rest of the afternoon will remain mostly overcast and unsettled with more patchy fog and drizzle. Temps will through the 40s eventually reaching the lower 50s by late in the day south, 30s & 40s north.

The new work starts out unsettled and mild with more showers in the morning Monday, exiting by the afternoon with a balmy afternoon high temperature in the mid-50s! Slightly cooler New Year’s Eve day with some sun in the morning, increasing afternoon clouds with highs in the mid-40s.

More rain is expected to move into the area New Year’s Eve night, but Boston’s First Night Festivities are looking dry at this point with precipitation arriving after midnight, as it looks now. Breezy with rain New Year’s Day around the Boston area, but the higher elevations, especially across central and northern New England may be cold enough for some accumulating snow depending on how much cold air is available, something to watch! Colder, more seasonable conditions return Thursday and into the first weekend of 2025.

Have a great afternoon!