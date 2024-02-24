Chilly Saturday on what has been a warmer than usual February

As we enter the final weekend of February, it will feel more like what we’d expect from a month that has the reputation for being one of the coldest months of year. That certainly isn’t so this year!

As we look back at the climatology for the month, so far in Boston, you’ll notice that there has yet to be a day with a high temperature at or below freezing! Something that has never happened since records have been kept going all the way back to the 1880s. Even though we’re expecting winter’s chill to be present all weekend, our forecasted high temperatures both today and Sunday will still be above freezing.

With a warmup expected next week, we’ll solidify February 2024 for being the first February without recording a day at or below freezing, even adding an extra day to the month, (February 29th) won’t help the cause, barring any last minute changes to next Thursday’s forecast!

High pressure will settle into New England today providing us with a mostly sunny afternoon along with a gusty northwest wind. A few clouds may persist over the highest terrain of northern New England producing some flurries and snow showers. Temperatures will settle into the low to mid 30s this afternoon south, 20s north with wind chills running 10-15 degrees below the actual temperatures.

Overnight tonight will feature a mostly clear sky with northwest winds diminishing late. Some clouds are expected to encroach over Cape Cod possibly kicking up a few flurries and snow showers though mid-morning Sunday, but not expecting any accumulations as it looks now.

Lows fall into the teens south with a few single digits in the colder valleys, single digits north with the traditionally colder communities dropping close to or just below 0. Wind chills will be running in the single digits south, single digits to below 0 north.

After a very cold start, Sunday will be the pick of the weekend with plenty of sunshine and lighter winds. Wind will switch more out of the south by the afternoon and evening with temperatures running a couple of degrees below average. Highs in the upper 30s south, 20s and 30s north.

A warm front will introduce more clouds to the area overnight Sunday into Monday along with a few flurries and snow showers as milder air starts to stream into the region. Highs will be close to 50 Monday, well into the 50s Tuesday, and close to 60 Wednesday.

There is a bit of a price to pay as we’re expecting some showers along with breezy conditions to move in Tuesday night into Wednesday as low pressure tracks well north of New England. We head back to reality Thursday after a cold front sweeps through replacing the milder air with more seasonable air.

Have a great weekend!