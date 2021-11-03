Chilly Stretch Sets in But With Plenty of Sunshine

Get used to chilly mornings… and afternoons. The cold has finally taken hold.

The cold front came through with little else than a couple of showers last night. Now that the wet weather is behind us, it’s time to focus on the chill.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

Highs struggle today and tomorrow as the deep freeze sets in overnight. Boston may *just* miss out on an official frost, but the suburbs and - even Worcester – have a solid chance of ending the growing season.

Boston typically has a frost by Nov. 4, but it will take a colder airmass with a little more punch to get Logan Airport to 32 degrees. That said, 34 or 35 is possible both tomorrow morning and Friday morning.

Sun will blend with a few fair weather clouds through tomorrow, but we’re bathing in sun right through the weekend. Breezes will be light and the air will be sharp like cheddar.

If you’re not into the cold and the time change, you may be interested to know that the pattern may be flipping next week. With storms (once again) crashing into the West Coast, the chill will retreat and the mild air will come rushing back into the Northeast.

Right now it’s a fragile kind of warmup, and it’s not looking like 70s will return to the scene, but we’re certainly looking at temperatures that will be above our normal high of 54 next week.