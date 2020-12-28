Chilly Tuesday With Chance Flurries Ahead of Two Possible New Year's Storms

A weak low pressure system passed north of New England and brought light snow across northern New England today, while southern New England only had a few sprinkles.

Behind a weak cold front passage, our wind turns from the west tonight and temperatures fall to more winter-like. Lows tonight drop to the 20s and teens north. A couple flurries may pass through.

Highs tomorrow only top off in the 20s to 30s with wind chill numbers in the single digits, teens and 20s. Again a few flurries are possible.

This cold snap is short lived as we see modifying temperatures Wednesday and a dry day again.

We now have two storms that we are watching for New Year's Eve and New Year's Day. The first storm passes north, and will swing in a mix to rain across southern New England Thursday morning. We may get this precipitation out of here by that evening, keeping us cool and dry to ring in 2021.

High pressure nudges its way into the northeast and that brings in colder temperatures. As our second system heads in from the Great Lakes for Friday, the precipitation may start as a burst of snow as it heads in southwest to northeast. It then changes to freezing rain in higher elevations with cold air bottled up in the typical places (western Massachusetts, Worcester Hills, southern New Hampshire, Route 2 corridor).

We then change to rain gradually during Friday afternoon and evening. A wintry mix remains possible north, rain south Friday night into Saturday as this storm is slow to pull away.

Highs are trending cooler, with Thursday in the 50s but in the 30s across central New England and north. Then temperatures may stay in the 40s Friday.

We dry off and cool down next week to the 30s and stay chilly until midweek when temperatures return to the 40s.