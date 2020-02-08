Chilly Weekend, Busy Next Week

This is a winter weekend that actually feels like winter around New England—a rarity so far this season!

We’ll enjoy a good deal of sun today, with high temperatures in the 20s and 30s for most spots. Winds will still be steady from the west at 10-20 miles per hour, making it feel colder than the actual air temperature.

The full "snow" moon will shine bright tonight with a clear sky. Combine that with a light wind and a deep snowpack in many spots and it will be cold by morning. Expect lows in Northern New England to be near or below zero, with teens to near 20 degrees in Southern New England.

By Sunday a few extra clouds will drift in, with perhaps a flurry here or there. Highs will again be in the 20s and 30s.

A fast moving weather pattern means we’ll have several chances of rain and snow next week.

The first chance arrives with a system on Monday. This likely brings rain showers to much of southern New England, with snow and a wintry mix to areas north and west of Worcester. Snowfall will be fairly limited, just 1-3 inches for much of northern New England.

Another system brings some more rain and snow showers on Tuesday, including in New Hampshire where primary voting will be underway.

We should get a break on Wednesday, before another system brings more rain and snow showers Thursday.

At this point it looks like we can dry out again just in time for Valentine’s Day.