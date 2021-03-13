Chilly Wind, Dry Air Raises Wildfire Risk

Big changes have moved in for this weekend.

We had a very windy night, and the wind will slowly subside a bit this afternoon. Still, peak gusts around 40 mph are possible from the west / northwest all day long.

This means our wind chills stay in the 20s and 30s all afternoon even with highs in the low 40s. As the day goes on, clouds develop and there may be a flurry, while northern New England could see snow squalls in the mountains with light accumulation.



The wind, combined with very dry air, dry brush and no shade, means a high wildfire risk today, so any spark can ignite and spread fast. This wildfire danger is in areas of southern New England where the snow has completely melted away. Sunday there is again a threat for brush fires.

Today (Saturday): Chilly breeze, sunny. Highs in the 40s, wind chill 30s. Tonight: Clear. Less wind. Lows in the 20s to around 30. Sunday: Variable clouds, flurries, windy. Highs in the 40s.

Sunday will be windy again with peak gusts around 40 mph from the west. Our temperatures will be similar to Saturday with highs in the 30s to low 40s. However, with the wind chill we feel like the 20s and 30s all day. A few snow showers develop in the afternoon across the mountains, with a couple inches of accumulation possible. And the rest of New England will see some clouds develop in the daytime "heat."

The colder air heads in again as our temperatures drop for Monday. Expecting 20s north and around 30 south with full sunshine. Temperatures modify a bit, or at least we get closer to "normal" for this time of the year by Tuesday and for the rest of the week with highs in the 40s. A couple of systems will head our way. One for roughly Tuesday into Wednesday will bring us a wintry mix to rain.

Another system at the end of the week will again bring in a wintry mix to rain south. The timing and track of these systems keeps shifting between model runs, so stay tuned for updates throughout the weekend.