Chilly Wind, High Surfs Saturday, But Spiking Temps on the Way

A strong area of low pressure that brought snow across southeastern Massachusetts overnight has now moved away and behind it, high pressure from Canada brings in a chilly air mass under a mostly sunny sky.

Wind gusts will continue to be around 40 miles per hour, keeping wind chills in the 30s south and 20s north. The wind will ease this evening once we lose daytime heating. Tonight, it will be mainly clear, with a bright nearly full moon. Temperatures will be in the single digits to teens north, to teens and 20s south.

A warm up begins Sunday, as the area of high pressure moves off to sea and our wind shifts out of the southwest and brings in the warmth. Highs will be in the 40s north to 50s south under a blend of clouds and sun.

Update: It certainly was a vigorous high tide. This photo was 90 minutes after this morning’s high tide. It shows Lynn Shore Drive in Lynn. 📸@pictureboston pic.twitter.com/0vN8QEFwTn — NBC10 Boston (@NBC10Boston) March 7, 2020

Monday looks fantastic for most of New England with more sun and clouds, temperatures in the 60s to near 70 degrees in southern New England.

We will be watching a front that could bring snow into the state of Maine. By Tuesday, an area of low-pressure approaches from the west, so our rain chances will increase during the afternoon and evening with more snow possible for the higher terrain.

There is another chance for rain and snow late week as another disturbance is set to cross the region. Be sure and stay tuned to the latest here in our First Alert 10-Day Forecast.