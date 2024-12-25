Christmas Day: The forecast looks good for travel, rest, visiting and more

With 4 inches of snow on the ground at Boston Logan, we can officially call this a white Christmas. It's mission accomplished for the first time in five, er– seven? 15 years? For more on that uncertainty, see here.

That aside, the forecast looks good for traveling, resting, enjoying and visiting.

The forecast is sunny, but a few late day or evening clouds will creep into the picture along the coast. They're coming from the Gulf of Maine on a light north-northeast breeze. Some of these will be around on Thursday, but we're not expecting any precipitation from them.

Our temperatures will be on a gradual warming trend, slowly increasing a couple of degrees per day. By the weekend, we should be in the low 40s as clouds thicken ahead of a larger storm moving in from the Mid South.

Rain is on the 10-day forecast for the days before New Year's Eve AND even a bit after. We're milder all around, but these will be some sunless days through the first of the year.

Enjoy the holidays and be safe!