Christmas Day weather forecast: A foggy start and mild temperatures

Christmas Day will likely be mostly dry, but we might see a passing shower similar to Christmas Eve. Temperatures will be notably warmer, about 10 to 12 degrees above normal, but not reaching record highs.

Expect fog for the morning and cloudy skies.

Much like Christmas Eve, Christmas Day holds the possibility of a few light rain showers or drizzle. Afternoon temperatures will be a bit warmer than Christmas Eve, reaching the upper 40s and even low 50s in some southeastern areas. The quiet weather continues until Tuesday as high pressure moves away, allowing warmer temperatures in the low to mid-50s. Clouds, drizzle, and fog may persist overnight.

Get New England news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NECN newsletters.

Later in the week, a slow-moving cut off low pressure brings a chance of widespread rain from Wednesday through Thursday morning.

Rainfall is expected to be around half an inch to two inches, potentially impacting already high rivers and streams. Winds are not anticipated to be significant.

By Friday and the weekend, as the system moves away, there could be isolated rain and snow showers. Temperatures trend cooler, reaching the upper 30s to low 40s. Overall, expect occasional showers, warmer temperatures, and mostly cloudy conditions, with a gradual shift to cooler weather by the weekend.