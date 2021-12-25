Christmas Presents Freezing Rain and Icy Roads

If wintry precipitation was on your Christmas wish list, then you’re in luck because we have it all here in New England today! If you’re traveling across northern New England, you’ll see snow. Southern New England, freezing rain this morning and rain this afternoon. Central New England, a mixed bag.

This morning we’ll see icy conditions across southern New England, especially away from the coast and over northern Massachusetts into southern New Hampshire and Vermont. We’ll even see a bit of freezing rain across the Boston area into southeastern Mass. and Rhode Island, but temperatures should bounce back above freezing by the mid-morning hours changing the precipitation to plain rain.

The tricky part of the forecast will be the timing of the freezing rain across the interior. Right now, it looks like we’ll be dealing with pockets of it through the early afternoon and could see an ice accretion up to a tenth of an inch over northern Massachusetts into southern New Hampshire and into the Lakes Region.

Ice is very dangerous to walk and drive on, so please take every precaution when traveling this morning and this afternoon. Our First Alert team is in the ‘red’ and will be updating the forecast as needed today.

The rain/snow line will make it into central New England by this afternoon, but that’s as far is it will make it; northern areas will remain mostly snow and could see up to 4-6 inches when all is said and done Sunday morning. Highs will range from the mid to upper 40s across the Cape and Islands, mid 30s to around 40 the rest of southern New England, the upper 20s to low 30s far north.

Precipitation will taper off late tonight with the rain/snow line collapsing back to the south as colder air follow low pressure off the coast. By the time the colder air makes it back into the Boston area, the precipitation will pretty much be done, but we still can’t rule out a couple rain/snow showers during the morning with a few icy spots north and west of the city. Clouds will slowly clear Sunday with blustery conditions in the afternoon as low pressure heads out to sea.

As we peak into next week on our exclusive 10-day forecast, we see the chance for more rain/snow showers by the mid-week and another system bringing more precipitation around the start of the New Year.