Clear and Breezy Thursday Evening With Frost Advisories Up for Parts of New England

It was a decent day for storm cleanup, although the gusty winds made it tough for some to get power restored. The wind continues to slow down tonight into Friday and it will be much calmer.

Tonight is going to be quite frosty for most of inland New England. Frost advisories are up for many places outside of Route 128 in Massachusetts, some of Rhode Island and Connecticut.

Northern New England has already seen an end to the growing season with widespread frost, so no advisories will be issued again until the spring. Lows drop to the 30s for most, near the coast and in cities in southern New England lows will be in the low 40s.

Another cool day is in store for Friday with lots of sun and way less wind. Our temperature swings continue with every other day getting windy.

Saturday the wind picks up from the southwest and this will usher in warm air as highs reach the mid-70s to near 80. A cold front passes through Saturday night, bringing scattered thunderstorms with an isolated severe storm threat. Damaging wind and hail are possible in any storm. Highs fall to the low 60s Sunday with clearing skies.

The remnants of Hurricane Delta (set to make another landfall somewhere in Louisiana Friday afternoon/evening), will reach southern New England possibly Monday, meeting with a cold front.

Scattered rain continues in the pattern Tuesday through possibly the end of the week. A blocking high-pressure system could stall the cold front and may keep the steady transport of rain across the northeast.