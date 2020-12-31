Clear and Chilly New Year's Eve as Wintry Mix Moves in for Weekend

The last day of 2020 featured clouds and cool temperatures with a lull between storm systems.

In fact, by midnight we will be clear and chilly with temperatures around freezing to ring in 2021. Overnight lows drop to the teens and 20s from north to south so watch for new icy patches.

New Year's Day starts off clear and cold, with highs in the 30s to near 40. The clouds increase gradually through the afternoon from southwest to northeast and we hold off on any wintry mix until night time.

Between 7 p.m. and 10 p.m. Friday, snow showers arrive across southwestern New England so Hartford and Worcester will see this action first. The precipitation then heads northeast, arriving in Boston around 11 p.m. and stays through about 4 a.m. before switching to rain as temperatures warm a bit.

This is the case all over lower elevations and in southern New England. We all flip to rain by sunrise Saturday and the scattered showers taper in the afternoon, with dry weather by evening.

Northern New England is a different story. Once we get to the Berkshires, Worcester HIlls and southern New Hampshire, the snow changes to a wintry mix and that lingers past sunrise Saturday. It may then flip to rain Saturday afternoon.

Central and northern Vermont and New Hampshire will see all snow, while interior Maine is also getting all snow. The Maine coast will see a mix Saturday morning to rain Saturday afternoon while it snows all day inland. Ski areas and mountains will see around 6 inches of snow.

Three to six inches of snow and a mix is anticipated for central and southern New Hampshire and Vermont as well as interior Maine. One to three inches of snow and a mix is anticipated for interior southern New Hampshire, western Massachusetts and northwestern Connecticut with coatings to 1 inch wash away just outside of Boston, northern Rhode Island and southern Massachusetts.

Sunday night brings us another system with a rain and snow chance. This storm may track a little more southeast with a coastal low developing too. So this could bring in some milder ocean air along the coast and southeastern New England, meaning all rain.

Interior locations and the mountains will see a few inches of snow before this system departs Monday afternoon. Stay tuned for some fine tuning with this forecast.

Next week is looking pretty quiet through the end of the week. Highs stay pretty seasonable in the 30s to low 40s with periods of clouds and sunshine. Another system is possible Friday into Saturday with again a wintry mix (snow north, rain south), but at this point, there is a chance the timing and track dramatically changes.