Clear and cold Saturday before cloudy Sunday in New England

Expect a cold afternoon along with some high, thin clouds and temperatures barely reaching the upper 30s. A Northwest wind around 15mph will make it feel a bit colder with wind chills in the upper 20s to low 30s at times, that wind diminishes later this afternoon and evening.

High pressure providing us with the cold the temperatures today, will shift east overnight and Sunday allowing a southwest wind to develop transporting slightly milder air into the region. Lows tonight will drop into the mid to upper 20s south, teens and low 20s north.

Clouds increase and thicken during the day Sunday, but noticeably absent will be the chilly temperatures which we experienced today. A few showers may break out southwestern New England by sunset, but the rest of the region will remain on the dry side which is good news for travelers. Highs reach the mid to upper 40s south, low to mid 40s north.

Rain develops Sunday night from south to north as low pressure passes through the region. Enough warm air looks to get involved with this system which is why we’re not expecting that much in the way of snow, except across the highest elevations of Vermont, New Hampshire, and Maine where we could see several inches before it exits Monday afternoon.

Right now it looks like the bulk of the rain should be out of the Boston area by the morning commute, so we’re not expecting any major impacts as we get back to work and school after the long Thanksgiving Day weekend.

Cold air makes a return by the middle of next week with highs barely making it out of the mid 30s on Wednesday which is featured on our Exclusive 10-Day Forecast.

Have a great day!