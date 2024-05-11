Clear and quiet weather on Saturday before Mother's Day

The aurora borealis was the best in over two decades last night. The northern lights dazzled and dumbfounded from the high northern latitudes through the Deep South – and even into south Florida! In a little over a month, the Sun has reminded us how remarkable our solar system is and how special life can be on this pale blue dot.

While the most intense part of the geomagnetic storm has passed, we could still see some strong geomagnetic storms in the days ahead as more energy is thrown our way. We’ll be on watch until the most active region of the Sun rotates out of range of Earth early next week.

In the meantime, our quiet weather pattern continues. We’ll see a blend of sun & clouds today, as temperatures hover in the mid-50s at the coast and near 60 inland.

Tomorrow everyone cools by about 1-2 degrees as the clouds try and get the upper hand. There may be a passing shower in the afternoon during Mother’s Day, but the end result is still a decent day considering the gloomier prospects we were seeing earlier in the week.

Of course, by the time Monday rolls around, we’ll be back to the milder air and the brighter skies. Tuesday should climb back to the low 70s as we await the threat for more showers Wednesday.

Have a great weekend and be safe!