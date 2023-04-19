Clear, Breezy Day Before Warmer Weather Moves In

An upper level low is spinning to our north and continues to influence our weather for another day. This means that there is a cool pool of air aloft over New England and we will see the clouds thicken up, along with a few spot showers in the north country, to sprinkles. Then by sunset the clouds thin out and we become partly cloudy to mostly clear overnight.

The wind remains strong today from the west so with highs only in the mid 50s, it will feel like the 40s. Tonight’s lows drop to the 30s and 40s, with a few valleys reaching the 20s as the wind relaxes.

Warmer temps arrive for the rest of the week as a warm front slowly heads northeast on Thursday. The front won’t bring any rain to southern New England, but up north there will be a few showers by Thursday evening. Our temps warm to the 60s to near 70 inland as we have more sunshine and a northwest breeze.

By late day, the wind relaxes enough that sea breezes develop at the coast. So early in the day we hit the low 60s on the shore, then cool back to the 50s with that sea breeze. Temps continue to warm into Friday with more 70s inland and 60s at the coast.

By Saturday we have a transition day. Clouds increase ahead of our next system which will bring in scattered rain late overnight into Saturday morning and afternoon. The timing is still subject to change by a few hours, but our exclusive NBCU forecast system has about an 80% chance for rain in Boston for Sunday, so it will rain at some point.

Temps cool to the 50s from Sunday and through the start to next week. Showers linger into Monday, with a break midweek, then another system brings rain for the end of the week again.