Clear Skies for Sunday, Showers Return Monday with Storm and Chances of Flurry

It’s a great weekend to enjoy outdoor activities, we’ll continue tracking mostly dry conditions across the south but with some flurries into the northern terrain and the chance of some isolated showers trying to make their way into Massachusetts.

Tomorrow, a high pressure system will be in control and that will bring us dry conditions, mostly sunny skies and temperatures in the low to mid 40s. But this won’t be lasting for too long before showers return next week, so make the best of it. A stormy Monday ahead with rain, potentially damaging wind gusts and possible thunderstorms.

We’ve been stuck with this persistent weather pattern with the jet stream way up into the north, allowing warm air for most of the country and cool temperatures for us in the northeast.

The storm systems haven’t been all that significant either across much of the U.S., but now we’ll be watching for a dip in the jet stream which will bring all sorts of changes for us up here in New England.

For us, it’s bringing warmer temperatures on Monday but a washout of a day wit showers poring in. For most of the west and southern states across the country will now watch temperatures becoming cooler and dipping more into the south.

Snow will affect the rockies from Monday through Tuesday and a snowstorm will also bring wintry conditions from the Ohio River extending into much of New England on Wednesday. Thunderstorms will also develop across much of the southeast from Texas into the northeast.

In our exclusive 10day forecast we’re having below average temperatures from Tuesday through Thursday but a roller coaster on highs towards the weekend.