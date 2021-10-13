Clear Skies, Possible Record Highs Wednesday

Our beautiful stretch of weather continues. Temperatures will keep running 10 to 15 degrees above normal across the northeast this week.

The normal high for Boston is 63, while the normal low is 49 degrees. Some places did hit the upper 40s, but most of southern New England stayed in the 50s. Again, we have some areas of fog reducing visibility.

The fog lifts around late morning, giving us another mostly sunny day with highs in the mid to upper 70s. Some places could see record highs, especially in northern New England. A stray shower may pass through the north country, but most areas stay dry.

Lows tonight drop to the 50s again with potentially another round of fog. Again, we get toasty with the afternoon sunshine with highs in the mid 70s Thursday. Spotty showers move through northern New England, and then head southeast through southern New England by late in the day.

Friday brings in a mix of clouds and sun and highs around 70. The next round of widespread rain moves in for Saturday, with a few thunderstorms Saturday night into Sunday morning along a cold front. This front brings our temperatures down to more seasonable numbers. Highs in the 60s, and lows in the 40s next week.