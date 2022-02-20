Weather

Clear Sunny Skies Today, Gusts Increase Overnight

Highs in 30s, the gusts increase overnight and remain between 30-40 mph

By Tania Leal

It’s a chilly day, our highs have reached the 30s but it keeps feeling like the 20s when we factor in the wind speeds. Even though our wind gusts are not too strong yet, it only takes 10 mph to make it feel colder already.

Our skies remain mostly clear and we’ll continue enjoying dry conditions through tomorrow. The gusts increase overnight and remain between 30-40 mph, while they weaken by tomorrow late morning.

We’ll see milder temperatures tomorrow, even our morning won’t be as cold as today’s and our highs will climb to the 50s through the afternoon. The 50’s remain through Tuesday, however, showers will tag along and spread all across New England. While it works it’s way into drying on Wednesday afternoon, our highs will take the opportunity to reach the 60s!

As no good or bad weather in New England lasts forever, we’ll see a rapid drop into the 30s again by the end of the week and precipitation chances returning as well. This time, along with highs in the 30s we are expecting a wintry mix, as our precipitation might turn wintry for a while and bring snow into southern New England as well.

There’s a chance we get plowable amounts in some areas. Temperatures remain in the 30s through next weekend along drier conditions. We’re following all the changes for you on NBC10 Boston and NECN, your First Alert Team will keep you updated.

