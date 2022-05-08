Clouds and Gusts Continue Tonight, Sunshine for Monday

Happy mother’s day!

Temperatures have felt cooler this afternoon again, but fortunately there’s been plenty more sun than yesterday. Our highs will remain in the low 50s today with a persistent northeast wind.

We loose much of the cloud cover by tomorrow, which will bring warmer temperatures inland. Our coastal communities will continue to have cooler temperatures through Tuesday, while our inland spots will watch for highs in the 60s near 70.

Our New England waters continue to suffer the effects of our strong wind gust. We’ll keep a coastal small craft advisory in effect stretching through all the Gulf of Maine with a Gale warning going down the south shore.

Our seas will range from 8-14 feet high with more dangerous conditions far offshore to the south, where the low pressure systems will keep meandering in the next few days. This is what’s keeping the sea breeze and gusty conditions for us through next Tuesday.

The summer sun returns to us by Thursday, we’re projected to reach 70s in Boston as well, the chance of watching 80s inland will continue through Saturday. Boston may also see such temperatures.

Our normal high for Boston should fall in the low 60s but we’ll be watching for 70s by the end of next week already. Now, along with rain chances next weekend, we’ll also see a dip in the temperatures. We’ll watch for highs back in the low 70s and upper 60s.