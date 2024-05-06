Clouds and lingering rain will give way to warm sunshine Monday

After a cooler and mostly cloudy weekend, the week starts with clouds and lingering rain chances for your Monday morning.

As the day goes on, the sun will pop out at times, setting the stage for a pleasantly warm afternoon with temperatures above the seasonal norm.

Monday and Tuesday are looking good to go for outdoor activities, with coastal areas reaching low 70s and inland spots hitting mid-70s.

Get New England news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NECN newsletters.

Expect more sunshine on Tuesday compared to Monday. The normal high for this time of year is 63 degrees.

By midweek, rain chances return, bringing scattered showers throughout the day.

Thursday will start off dry, but another bout of rain is expected from Thursday evening into Friday, leading to a cooler and cloudy end to the week.