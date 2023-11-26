Clouds and rain on Sunday evening in New England and continue into Monday

Sunday is going to be pleasant, slightly warmer than Saturday with cloudy skies. Rain chances begin late Sunday evening and early Monday. A warm front slides in on Monday, bringing us a little spike in temperatures and wind gusts up to 30 mph.

That warm front and a cold front behind it will also bring in clouds and rain. Rain begins as early as Sunday evening and will stay scattered through commute time.

Behind this warm front and these rain chances is a cold front. That’s going to pass over late Monday and usher in a batch of cold air. We will settle into a cooler and mainly dry week next week.

Temperatures will steadily stay in the upper 20s and low 30s. Highs in the upper 30s and low 40s. The next rain chances beyond Monday comes in next weekend.