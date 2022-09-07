Clouds Breaking Apart Ahead of Sunny Weekend

More clouds keep breaking apart allowing for glimpses of sun to peek in. Our dew points keep dropping and we're on a trend to watch those low temperatures dip into the 50s. With another cool morning ahead, we'll watch for a high pressure system keeping control over the region and bringing sunny skies through Saturday. This will allow for our temperatures to warm up into the 80s through the weekend.

Our Saturday will feature slightly warmer temperatures with full sun. Sunday will bring more clouds into the forecast along higher humidity. It will still feel pleasant if you plan to be outdoors, however, you'll notice humidity will begin to creep up into the mid 60s.

As a frontal system swing through southern New England early next week, showers will develop across the area late Monday and linger their way through early Wednesday. This may allow us to add up another inch in our rainfall amounts. In the 10 day forecast we anticipate to remain with seasonable temperatures (which will range in the upper 70s) through the end of the following work week.